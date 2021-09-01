Sidhu questions Punjab govt's 'inaction' on drug smugglers

Sidhu questions Singh's 'inaction' on drug smugglers

  • Sep 01 2021, 05:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 01 2021, 05:43 ist
New Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Credit: PTI File Photo

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday questioned the "inaction" of his own government and the previous Akali dispensation against those involved in drug smuggling in the state.

In a statement, he also said that people of the state were eagerly waiting for the Special Task Force's report on drugs.

Sidhu said that despite the high court's directions, both these governments had done nothing to extradite 13 drug smugglers back to India who peddled drugs in Punjab and smuggled drugs to some other countries.

Also read: Congress ties itself in knot on leadership issue in Punjab

He said the people especially those who have lost their innocent children to the drug menace have high hopes that stern action would be taken.

The state Congress chief said that even a common man can sense why these drug smugglers have not been extradited for the last five years. "Because had they been brought to book, they would have spilt the beans and would have exposed the unholy nexus of drug peddlers and politicians," Sidhu added.

In 2018, the Punjab police STF had filed a status report on drug racket in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. 

