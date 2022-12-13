Sign out of mails, turn off systems: Government issues SOPs to PSU employees amid cyberattacks

In light of recent cyberattack attempts, the Centre is looking to tighten its vigil by issuing standard operating protocols to public sector employees such as switching off computers, signning out of mails and changing passwords,

According to a report in The Times of India, employees who don't adhere to these protocols will face disciplinary action. The report also said these measures were introduced as an attempt to curb cyberattack at AIIMS as it might be a result of not following safety practices while using the system.

The Ministry of Home Affairs along with communication & IT and the National security Council secretariat are closely monitoring the situation and errant employees are likely to face action.

“Often, employees do not sign out of their emails or switch off their machines and we believe that something like this may have happened at AIIMS. But we have managed to get the system up and running again," a person in the know of things told the publication.

DH could not independently verify the report.

People cited by the publication also seemed to believe that most of the cyberattacks were Chinese hackers, operating as "sleeper cells" using computers of Indian users.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi allegedly faced a cyber attack last month, paralysing its servers. A case of extortion and cyber terrorism was registered by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police on November 25.

The server facilities at the main building of AIIMS resumed on December 6, two weeks after being hit by a ransomware attack.

Meanwhile the Centre told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that over 16 lakh cybercrime incidents were reported in India in last 3 years following which more than 32,000 FIRs registered.