Signature of 1971 war memories in Air Force Day flypast

Fifty years after the historic Tangail Airdrop that decidedly changed the course of the 1971 war in India's favour and leading to the creation of Bangladesh, the Indian Air Force will remember one of the defining moments of the Bangladesh war in a unique manoeuvre on Friday.

At the 89th Air Force Day parade at Hindon, a Dakota aircraft will fly in a “Tangail formation” allowing two paratroopers from the IAF and one from the Indian Army to jump from the aircraft in memory of one of the most unforgettable moments of the 1971 campaign.

In December 1971, the 2 Para regiment of the Indian Army was inserted behind enemy lines to capture Poongli bridge on Jamuna river to cut off Pakistan’s 93 Infantry Brigade that was retreating from the north to defend Dhaka. Subsequently, the para commandos advanced towards Dhaka with troops from the Maratha Light Infantry through the unguarded Manikganj-Dhaka link.

The flypast at Hindon will also witness a drill named “Meghna” involving a Mi17 and two Chinook helicopters to remember a crucial helibridge established across the mightly Meghna river in 1971 by Mi4 choppers to ferry tanks, artillery and men.

Also Read | Fifty years ago, remote Dimapur airstrip gave wings to fledgling Bangladesh Air Force

A formation called “Pratap” involving a Dakota and two Dornier aircraft will fly in the memory of then IAF Air Chief Marshal Pratap Chandra Lal, who planned and oversaw the east Pakistan campaign, sources in the IAF told DH.

Flying half-a-dozen formations named after milestone events of the 1971 war is a part of the golden jubilee celebration by India and Bangladesh to mark the surrender of the Pakistan Army and liberation of Bangladesh.

Five top IAF fighter pilots would fly LCA Tejas, Rafale, Mirage-2000, Jaguar and MiG-29 combat jets in a missing man formation named Sekhon in the memory of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Sekhon, the only IAF recipient of the Param Vir Chakra for his lone defence of Srinagar Air Base against a Pakistan Air Force air raid during the 1971 war.

Another 1971 war linked drill in the flypast would be “Vinash” with five Hawks, which would fly in “L” formation to signify the role the IAF played in the Battle of Longewala, depicted on celluloid in the film Border.

There would also be a formation named “Tiranga” involving a C-17 and nine Hawks from the Surya Kiran team in which the C-17 will make a Gnat formation after the Hawks peel off to remember the role played by the sub-sonic Folland Gnat aircraft flown by the IAF and the heroic dogfight at the Battle of Boyra.

The IAF flypast comes towards the fag end of the year-long celebrations by the two nations. During this year’s Republic Day parade, a 122-member proud contingent of the Bangladesh Armed Forces marched on the Rajpath carrying the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas of Bangladesh, who fought against oppression and mass atrocities and liberated Bangladesh in 1971.

Check out latest DH videos here