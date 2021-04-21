SII fixes Covishield price at Rs 600 for private hospitals, Rs 400 for state governments

The Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday it would sell the AstraZeneca vaccine to state government at Rs 400 per dose and to private hospitals at Rs 600.

"Furthermore, owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity," it said in a statement.

"We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems."

(The headline of the story has been corrected to say that Covishield prices were fixed, not cut)