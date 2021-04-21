SII fixes Covishield price at Rs 600 for private hospitals, Rs 400 for state governments

The Serum Institute of India said on Wednesday it would sell the AstraZeneca vaccine to state government at Rs 400 per dose and to private hospitals at Rs 600.
"Furthermore, owing to the complexity, and urgency of the situation it is challenging to supply it independently to each corporate entity," it said in a statement.
IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT pic.twitter.com/bTsMs8AKth
— SerumInstituteIndia (@SerumInstIndia) April 21, 2021
"We would urge all corporate and private individuals to access the vaccines through the state facilitated machinery and private health systems."
(The headline of the story has been corrected to say that Covishield prices were fixed, not cut)
Kenya hunts for the next deadly MERS virus in camels
Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies
Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday
DH Toon | Amid oxygen shortage, 'stale gas' in the air
In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana
Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush
Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus
Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls
Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna
'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'