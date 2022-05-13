SII signs MoU with SIU for early research centre for vaccines and biologicals

SII, SIU sign MoU for early research centre for vaccine

The deal was inked in Pune, where both SII and SIU are headquartered

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS,
  • May 13 2022, 20:49 ist
  • updated: May 13 2022, 20:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Furthering its objective to improve immunisation coverage and equity, Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd (SII) has signed an MoU with Symbiosis International University (SIU) to set up an early research centre for vaccines and biologicals.

The R&D centre will lead the development of new vaccines, technologies, products, and innovations in immunisation practices that provide equitable access to life-saving interventions, especially across Low-and middle-income countries (LMICs).

"We are extremely pleased to have signed this agreement with Symbiosis International University to set up the R&D facility,” said Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII.

“The research centre will be instrumental in advancing indigenous capabilities for end-to-end development of any futuristic technology and projects in the field of vaccines and biologics in collaboration with global partners,” he added.

“We are setting up a unique ecosystem with capabilities of research in vaccines and biologics. This will help not only in addressing futuristic innovations but also the needs of LMIC-specific diseases,” said  Dr Rajiv Yeravdekar, Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, SIU.

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, SII will help set up an early R&D facility within the Symbiosis campus at Lavale, Pune.

The research centre will ensure cross-programme coordination and collaboration, as the facility also has R&D centers for Stem cells, Nanotechnology, Medical Image Analysis, Applied AI, and Waste Resource Management, among others.

