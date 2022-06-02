SII to launch India’s first indigenous HPV vaccine against cervical cancer

In a major push in the fight against cervical cancer, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is set to launch India’s first indigenous Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine. According to a Livemint report, the Pune-based drugmaker hopes to introduce the vaccine in the country by November this year.

This comes at a time when the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has recommended that the Union Health Ministry include the HPV vaccination under the National Immunisation Program since it is the fourth most common cancer type among women.

Cervical cancer forms in the lower part of the uterus, the malignant form of which can be prevented with screenings and HPV inoculations. India reports the most cervical cancer cases annually, which ranges between 80,000 and 90,000 cases.

The Union Health Ministry is reportedly planning to target girls in the 9-14 age group for the vaccination programme. Presently, the vaccine is available only at private hospitals and costs around Rs 4,000 per dose.

"Before the roll-out of this vaccine, the Centre will launch a massive sensitisation program to educate parents and school authorities," said NTAGI chief Dr N K Arora.

"As of now, the HPV vaccine is only available in the private sector at ₹3,500 to ₹4,000 per dose. However, two doses are required to complete the vaccination course. Many people cannot afford to get this vaccine for their teenage daughters because it is so expensive," he added.