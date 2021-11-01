Sikhs will never forgive Congress for felicitating 1984 riots culprits: SAD leader Manjinder Sirsa

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday led a candlelight march in the memory of those killed in 1984 anti-Sikh riots and said the community will never forgive the Congress for allegedly felicitating the culprits.
“Thirty-seven years after the anti-Sikh riots, the wounds have not healed as the culprits are still roaming free,” he tweeted in Hindi after taking out the march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.
37 साल बाद आज भी 1984 सिख नस्लकुशी के ज़ख़्म ताज़ा है क्योंकि उस क़त्लेआम के क़ातिल आज भी खुलेआम घूम रहे हैं और शहीदों के परिवारों को इंसाफ़ नहीं मिला है!#1984sikhgenocide #NeverForget1984 pic.twitter.com/zviv6VgnXw
— Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 1, 2021
The former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said Sikhs will never forgive the Congress for allegedly felicitating those who perpetrated atrocities on the community.
"It was an emotional moment to be with the families of 1984 Sikh Genocide martyrs during today’s Candle March who still await justice (sic)," Sirsa said in another tweet.
