'Sikhs won't forgive Cong for welcoming riot culprits'

Sikhs will never forgive Congress for felicitating 1984 riots culprits: SAD leader Manjinder Sirsa

Thirty-seven years after the anti-Sikh riots, the wounds have not healed, said the SAD leader

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 01 2021, 22:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 01 2021, 22:44 ist
Tribute to martyrs of 1984 Sikh Genocide. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday led a candlelight march in the memory of those killed in 1984 anti-Sikh riots and said the community will never forgive the Congress for allegedly felicitating the culprits.

“Thirty-seven years after the anti-Sikh riots, the wounds have not healed as the culprits are still roaming free,” he tweeted in Hindi after taking out the march from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib.

The former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee said Sikhs will never forgive the Congress for allegedly felicitating those who perpetrated atrocities on the community.

"It was an emotional moment to be with the families of 1984 Sikh Genocide martyrs during today’s Candle March who still await justice (sic)," Sirsa said in another tweet.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shiromani Akali Dal
Riots
Sikhs
Congress
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

From academic to labourer: Afghan crisis spares few

'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem

'Language exchange' meets speed-dating in Jerusalem

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Retire? It has not crossed my mind, says Messi

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Not just Facebook, these cos also on metaverse quest

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Four reasons to watch Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Kashmiri girl Tajamul Islam wins world kickboxing gold

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

Would Russia or China help US if space aliens invaded?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

What next for Covid after world crosses 50 lakh deaths?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

Is Ronaldo a help or hindrance for Manchester United?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

DH Radio | Can 'heritage' tag save our trees?

 