Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society: PM Modi

Sapkal, known as 'orphan children's mother', died following a heart attack at a private hospital in Pune

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 05 2022, 02:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2022, 02:23 ist

Paying tribute to renowned social worker Sindhutai Sapkal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that many children could lead a better quality of life due to her efforts. 

Sapkal, known as "orphan children's mother", died following a heart attack at a private hospital in Pune. A recipient of Padma Shri, she was 75.

Modi tweeted, "Dr Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life.

"She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Besides the Padma award, she received more than 750 awards and honours. She used the award money to build shelters for orphans. 

