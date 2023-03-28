Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty on wife's complaint

Singer-social media influencer booked for rape, cruelty

The 32-year-old singer-social media influencer and others have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 498A

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 28 2023, 05:00 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2023, 05:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Singer and social media influencer Danish Mirza has been booked for alleged rape and cruelty on the complaint of his wife, a Mumbai police official said on Monday. The 29-year-old woman has also named Mirza's mother and his brother in her complaint, the Oshiwara police station official said.

The 32-year-old singer-social media influencer and others have been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 376 (rape ), the official added. Further probe is underway in the case, the official said.

Mumbai
India News
influencer

