Single bench in SC to take up matters from May 13

Ashish Tripathi
  • May 11 2020, 19:35 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 19:35 ist
Supreme Court of India. (PTI Photo)

A single-judge bench of the Supreme Court would take up appeals related to bail and anticipatory bail from May 13.

The Supreme Court has amended its rules in September 2019 to allow a single judge bench to take up hear appeals of bail and anticipatory bail in cases related to offences entailing jail term up to seven years. It was also decided that the single judge would consider petitions for transfer of cases from one place to another.

Till now, the Supreme Court bench comprised a minimum of two judges.

Supreme Court
India

