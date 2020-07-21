37,148 new Covid-19 cases, India's tally at 11,55,191

Single-day spike of 37,148 Covid-19 cases; India's tally rises to 11,55,191

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2020, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 11:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

India recorded 37,148 Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 11,55,191 , while the total number of recoveries increased to 7,24,577, according to Union health ministry data on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 28,084 with 587 fatalities reported in a day, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 4,02,529 active cases of the coronavirus infection currently in the country, while 7,24,577 people have recovered till now. Thus, 62.72 per cent people have recovered so far, it said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the sixth consecutive day when Covid-19 cases increased by more than 30,000.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Of the 587 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 176 are from Maharashtra, 72 from Karnataka, 70 from Tamil Nadu, 54 from Andhra Pradesh, 46 from Uttar Pradesh, 35 each from West Bengal and Delhi, 20 from Gujarat, 17 from Madhya Pradesh and 10 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Nine fatalities have been reported from Rajasthan, followed by eight in Punjab, seven in Telangana, six each in Haryana and Odisha, four in Jharkhand, three in Uttarakhand, two each in Tripura and Meghalaya, and one each in Assam, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Kerala and Puducherry.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

