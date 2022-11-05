Sisodia says his PA arrested by ED, nothing found in raids

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday questioned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's personal assistant in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the now scrapped excise policy, officials said.

The agency is questioning Devendra Sharma and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

"They got my house raided by false FIR, searched bank lockers, checked in my village but found nothing against me. Today, they did not find anything in ED raids at my PA's house, so now they have arrested him and taken him away," he said in a tweet.

इन्होंने झूठी FIR कर मेरे घर रेड करवाई, बैंक लॉकर तलाश लिए, मेरे गाँव में जाँच कर ली लेकिन मेरे ख़िलाफ़ कहीं कुछ नहीं मिला

आज इन्होंने मेरे PA के घर पर ईडी की रेड करी वहाँ भी कुछ नहीं मिला तो अब उसको गिरफ़्तार कर के ले गये है. भाजपा वालो! चुनाव में हार का इतना डर.. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) November 5, 2022

The ED has conducted multiple raids in this case so far. In September, it arrested Sameer Mahandru, managing director of a liquor manufacturing company named Indospirit.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR that had named Sisodia as an accused among others. The CBI had raided the premises of the deputy chief minister and some Delhi government bureaucrats after filing the case.

The excise scheme came under the scanner after the Delhi LG recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22. The LG had also suspended 11 excise officials.