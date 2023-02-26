Sisodia's arrest height of dictatorship: AAP

AAP spokesperson and MLA Atishi said Sisodia was arrested because of growing popularity of the party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 26 2023, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 21:33 ist
Security personnel outside CBI office. Credit: PTI Photo

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday described the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as the height of dictatorship and said God will not forgive Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Delhi Dy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrested in excise policy case

"Sisodia's arrest is the height of dictatorship. You have arrested a good person and best education minister which is not the right thing, Modi ji. God will not forgive you. One day, your dictatorship will definitely end, Modi ji," Singh said in a tweet in Hindi.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson and MLA Atishi said Sisodia was arrested because of growing popularity of the party and its leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia was arrested after nearly eight hours of questioning as his answers were not satisfactory, officials said.

The AAP leader arrived at the CBI headquarters around 11.12 am for the second round of questioning.

The AAP leader, the accused number one in the CBI FIR, was first questioned on October 17.

