FM holds meeting with UK Foreign Secretary

Sitharaman holds meeting with UK Foreign Secretary

Both leaders discussed investments in green energy, infrastructure, National Monetization Pipeline, FinTech and IFSCA

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 23 2021, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 00:55 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: PTI Photo

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and discussed various areas in which both countries can cooperate each other.

Both leaders discussed investments in green energy, infrastructure, National Monetization Pipeline, FinTech and IFSCA as key areas for further collaboration between the UK and India.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman cited the close collaboration between the two countries, strengthened through Comprehensive Strategy Partnership adopted by the Prime Ministers of India and UK in May 2021," the Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, she had a meeting with Executive Vice President, European Commission, Frans Timmermans discussed cooperation on climate action.

Both discussed possibility of collaboration on green hydrogen to harness the natural synergies in this area between India and EU.

"Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman welcomed EU's decision to join Technical Assistance Facility of Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure(CDRI) for promoting Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in Small Island Developing States," another tweet said. 

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nirmala Sitharaman
bilateral ties
United Kingdom
green energy
infrastructre

Related videos

What's Brewing

Everything's expensive now? Get ready for what's next

Everything's expensive now? Get ready for what's next

Fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

Fossils show early dinosaurs lived in herds

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

'Into the Wild' review: For Ajay Devgn fans only

'Squid Game' tracksuits revive S Korea garment sector

'Squid Game' tracksuits revive S Korea garment sector

Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket

Six great India-Pakistan clashes in white-ball cricket

 