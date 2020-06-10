Situation unprecedented but State cannot leave citizens to die: NHRC

Underscoring that the State cannot just let citizens to die, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday sought reports from Union Health Ministry and the Delhi government over claims about "non-availability" of hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and "inadequate" testing of samples in the national capital.

The NHRC acknowledged that it is an "unprecedented" situation but it emphasised that the State "cannot leave its citizens to die without making the best possible efforts".

It is true that there is a rise in COVID-19 cases and the recovery rate is above 48 per cent but at the same time it is "also true that a large number of people have died" and Delhi is one of the worst affected cities so far", it said.

The NHRC's action came on a complaint filed on Tuesday by senior Congress leader Ajay Maken, which it described as not mere allegations but backed by data and one that raises "serious issue of inappropriate approach" of the government agencies towards the plight of the public.

The non-availability of beds in the hospitals for COVID-19 patients and inadequate number of tests leading to a "grim state of affairs and mismanagement, resulting in death of a large number of people", it said adding there have been reports of massive delay in in conducting the last rites of those died during the pandemic period.

Also, the NHRC said, there are reports that the bodies of the symptomatic deceased are also not being conducted violating the norms set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

This can be "extremely dangerous," it said adding Maken has not come up with mere allegations but made an "apparent sincere effort" to provide data in support of his complaint.

The data provided by Maken indicates that there is urgent need for taking effective steps immediately by the government agencies, the NHRC said directING the Delhi government and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to consider the matter in consultation with each other and submit "a comprehensive report within ten days".

The NHRC noted that there have been many complaints from across the country relating to the difficulties being faced by the public in getting timely medical treatment for COVID-19 and the national capital has been no exception. Suo-motu cognizance was also taken of such matters including one relating to death of a 32-year-old Delhi Police constable, who lost to the deadly virus because he was not admitted in the hospital in time, it said.

In his complaint, Maken has said that Delhi has a robust hospital infrastructure of 57,194 beds. He said only 12 per cent of the Delhi government, 8 per cent of the central government and 7 per cent of the private hospital beds are being used to treat COVID-19 patients.

Maken also said that the Delhi government has 38 healthcare facilities and hospitals but 33 of them are not accepting COVID-19 patients as only five have been designated as COVID-19 hospitals. In his complaint, he also alleged that adequate number of tests are not being conducted by the Delhi government to detect the COVID-19 patients.