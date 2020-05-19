Six cities including Mysuru bag five star rating in garbage free cities survey

Six cities including Mysuru have bagged five star rating in garbage free cities survey in the country.

Ambikapur from Chhattisgarh, Rajkot, Surat from Gujarat, Indore from Madhya Pradesh and Navi Mumbai from Maharashtra are other cities that bagged five star rating.

Announcimg the results of national level star rating of garbage free cities survey, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep K Puri told media persons that "6 cities rated 5 star, 65 cities rated 3 star and 70 cities rated 1 star. The assessment was made for the year 2019-2020 taking into account the effective handling of solid waste management.

Interestingly, except Mysuru getting five star rating, none of Karnataka cities were able to bag either three star or single star rating. However, Maharashtra, apart from securing five star for Navi Mumbai, also bagged highest number 3 star rating for 34 cities and single star rating for 41 urban local bodies highlighting the state's progress in managing garbage.

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry launched the star rating protocol in January 2018 aiming at institutionalising a mechanism for cities to achieve garbage free status, and to motivate cities to achieve higher degrees of cleanliness.

The rating is given to cities based on their effective steps in solid waste management which includes cleanliness of drains and water bodies, plastic waste management, managing construction and demolition waste, door to door collection, segregation, collection of scientific landfills, said Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

Total 1435 cities applied for star rating. For survey, 1.19 crore citizen feedbacks and over 10 lakh geo-tagged pictures were collected and 5175 solid waste processing plants were visited by 1210 field assessors, he said.