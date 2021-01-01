Six cities to get hi-tech housing under Centre's 'Housing for All' initiative

Six cities across the country would build 1,000 houses in the next 12 months using distinct technologies suitable to the geo-climatic and hazard conditions of the region to provide dwelling units under the ‘Housing for All’ initiative of the Centre.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of six Light House Projects, as part of the Global Housing Technology Challenge-India initiative, in Indore, Rajkot, Chennai, Lucknow, Ranchi and Agartala.

In Indore, prefabricated sandwich panel system technology would be used to build the houses, while the tunnelling, monolithic concrete construction system from France was being employed in Rajkot, Modi said launching the initiative through video conferencing.

Precast concrete technology from the US and Finland would be used for the construction of affordable houses in Chennai, and in Ranchi, the project would be implemented through the 3-D technology from Germany, he said.

In Agartala, the steel-frame technology would be used for constructing earthquake-resistant houses and pre-constructed wall technology from Canada would be used in Lucknow.

Other government schemes would also be linked to these projects to provide facilities such as water supply, electricity and LPG connection to the beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister urged planners, architects and students from various universities and institutions to visit sites, learn from the technologies and mould them for use in accordance with local requirements.

These LHPs were expected to serve as live laboratories for different aspects of transfer of technologies to field application, such as planning, design, production of components, construction practices, testing for both faculty and students, builders, professionals of private and public sectors and other stakeholders involved in the construction sector.

The LHPs are being constructed at Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Ranchi (Jharkhand), Agartala (Tripura) and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh).

“Mass use of these technologies from across the globe will bring speed, sustainability, resource efficiency, environment friendliness, disaster resilience, quality and durability in structures,” the prime minister said.

Houses being built under it will take less time to build and will be resilient, affordable and comfortable, he said, noting that modern construction practices from countries like France, Germany and Canada will be put into practice.

The prime minister also launched five incubation centers set up under Affordable Sustainable Housing Accelerators—India (ASHA-India) initiative under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban).

During the event, he also released a certificate course on innovative construction technologies named 'NAVARITIH' (New, Affordable, Validated, Research Innovation Technologies for Indian Housing) and a compendium of 54 innovative housing construction technologies identified through GHTC-India.

The Centre would provide incubation support to identify innovative materials, processes and technology for resource efficient, disaster resilient and sustainable construction.