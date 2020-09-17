Six companies under CBI radar for profiteering off non-existent computer problems

Six private companies have come under the CBI radar for making people install malware on computers to resolve "non-existent" technical problems and taking money for it.

The CBI has registered the case against Delhi-based Softwill Infotech and Saburi TLC Worldwide Services, Jaipur-based Innovana Think Labs and Systweak Software, Noida-based Benovellient Technologies and Gurugram-based Saburi Global Services.

The agency conducted searches on Thursday at ten locations in Jaipur, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Mainpuri (UP) at the premises of these companies and the residential premises of other people.

According to CBI officials, these companies display pop-ups to victims' personal computers with warnings and bogus messages about serious technical problems, including malware infection in their Windows computers.

"The employees of these companies allegedly advise the victims to install certain anti-malwares or anti-virus, which are essentially PUPs (Potentially Unwanted Programs). Victims are allegedly given the option to activate PUPs by paying the fee online or by calling a support number advertised in the interface of the programme," the officials said.

"The victims are fraudulently influenced in this manner and allegedly fall in their trap to maintain their systems properly. It was also alleged that the victims were made to pay online by clicking the link on the interface for resolving the non-existent problem or when they ask the call centres to seek resolution of the fake problems," they added.