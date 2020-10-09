UP Gangsters Act: 6 members of Ansari gang booked

Six members of Mukhtar Ansari gang booked under UP Gangsters Act

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 09 2020, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 22:54 ist

The UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked against six members of gangster-turned-legislator Mukhtar Ansari's gang here, police said.

The Act has been invoked against six members of Ansari's gang in the district, Mau Superintendent of Police Sushil Ghule said on Friday.

Besides these six people, the Act has also been invoked against 19 other criminals in the district, the SP said.

A campaign has been launched in the district against criminals and suitable action will be taken against all of them, the SP added.

According to Section 14 of the Gangsters Act, a district magistrate can order attachment of a property, whether movable or immovable, if there is reason to believe that it has been acquired by a gangster as commission for an offence triable under this law.

Under the provisions, the booked person will be required to prove to the administration that their attached properties are not ill-gotten and they need to present evidence for their claims.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Arrest

What's Brewing

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

Dr Lal PathLabs exposed sensitive patient data: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

PUBG bets on Airtel to get app ban revoked: Report

Android 11 release roadmap for Nokia phones announced

Android 11 release roadmap for Nokia phones announced

Study highlights how climate change impact households

Study highlights how climate change impact households

Whose body? Bombay HC says sex work a woman’s choice

Whose body? Bombay HC says sex work a woman’s choice

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

In Yemen, children begin classes in the ruins of war

 