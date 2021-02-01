Six out of 20 DDC chairpersons in J&K to be women

State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday ordered that six out of 20 district development council (DDC) chairperson seats will be reserved for women while overruling all the objections filed against the draft reservation for these posts.

Soon after the J&K government issued reservation rules for the posts of chairpersons of the DDCs on January 11, Congress party termed it an attempt to “defeat and distort” the mandate of the people and manipulate the results.

Formally issuing the reservation rules, the Union Territory administration had accorded 33% reservation to women while SCs and STs will get reservation based on their population.

However, the SEC while overruling the objections stated that all of them were devoid of merit.

“None of the objections/representations so received had any merit. No infirmity, leave alone irregularity was brought out in the draft notification for reservation dated 25th January, 2021," reads the SEC order.

According to the order, Baramulla, Ganderbal and Shopian in Kashmir and Ramban and Kishtwar in Jammu have been reserved for women, while Poonch (Jammu) has been reserved for women from Schedule Tribe (ST) category.

The order further reveals that Anantnag in Kashmir and Rajouri in Jammu have been reserved for STs while Jammu and Udhampur have been reserved for the Schedule Castes.

The maiden DDC elections to 280 constituencies spread over 20 districts – 10 each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions – were held in November-December last year. While Farooq Abdullah-led People’s Alliance for Gupkar Deceleration (PAGD) won 110 seats having a clear majority in six districts and edge in six others, the BJP emerged as the single largest party with 75 seats and has clear majority in five districts.

The PAGD was an alliance of arch-rivals and regional heavyweights – National Conference and PDP -- besides five other parties. It was formed on October 15 to work towards restoring the special status of J&K which was revoked last August. However, after the DDC election results, Sajjad Lone led People’s Conference parted ways with the PAGD.