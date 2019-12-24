Six-year-old boy tortured at ashram; woman booked

A woman functionary of an ashram here in Maharashtra has been booked for allegedly injuring a six-year-old inmate with hot candle wax, police said on Tuesday.

The Ezabel Gonsalves Jeevan Pushpa Ashram, where the victim, a boy, was an inmate, is located near here in Palghar district.

A woman functionary of the ashram allegedly poured hot candle wax on the boy's hands as corporal punishment, a police official said.

The parents of the victim filed a police complaint on Monday evening after which she was booked under section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, he said.

No arrest has been made so far.