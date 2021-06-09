SJM joins calls to probe China's role in Covid-19 spread

RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch on Wednesday joined the chorus for probing China's role in Covid-19 spread and called upon the global scientific community to make concerted efforts to reach the root of the issue of Covid-19 origin and fix the responsibility of people or countries involved.

National co-convenor of the Manch Ashwani Mahajan also asked to pave way for compensation of losses and ensure such a situation never arises again.

Underlining the need to fast track inquiry into the origin of the virus, the SJM said that it has been in discussion almost since the beginning that the coronavirus was produced in a laboratory in Wuhan (China), and had come out either by design or accident. The then US President Donald Trump also repeatedly called it a 'Chinese virus'.

"Recently, many new research findings have revealed that the virus had actually originated from the laboratory of Wuhan Institute of Virology. World Health Organization has been studying the origin of coronavirus but only symbolically. WHO has not accepted that the virus was released from the laboratory and in its report published in March 2021 stated that it was a virus emanating from China's animal market. The report said that the virus had emerged from bats and entered humans through another animal. However, the report also did not rule out its origin from Wuhan's laboratory.

"Since the World Health Organization is under immense pressure from China, it has not been able to clearly link the virus's origin to the Wuhan laboratory. But this apprehension cannot be completely ruled out," the SJM said.

The RSS affiliate noted that in recent months, many studies and research papers are being published, which clearly indicate the intentional or accidental leaking of the virus from the Wuhan laboratory.

"Most experts around the world have rejected the World Health Organization’s report out rightly. They maintain that the World Health Organization did not investigate the issues which it was supposed to do," the SJM said.