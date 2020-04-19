Skill mapping, screening before moving migrants to workplaces: MHA SOP

With economic activities set to resume with restrictions outside COVID-19 containment zones, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday issued guidelines for the movement of migrant labourers to workplaces within states but banned any inter-state travel.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, came a day before the relaxations provided from April 20, are to set in and it wants authorities to only move workers who are screened and found to be without any symptoms of COVID-19 after a "skill mapping" exercise.

"Due to the spread of COVID-19 virus, workers employed in industry, agriculture, construction and other sectors have moved from their respective places of work, and are housed in relief/shelter camps being run by state/UT governments. Since additional new activities, outside the containment zones, have been permitted in the consolidated revised guidelines with effect from April 20, these workers could be engaged in industrial, manufacturing, construction, farming and MNREGA works," Bhalla said in his order.

Before moving workers out, the SOP said, the state administration will have to first register the migrant labourers currently residing in shelter camps with the concerned local authority. Their "skill mapping" should be carried out to find out their suitability for various kinds of works.

"In the event, that a group of migrants wish to return to their places of work, within the state where they are presently located, they would be screened and those who are asymptomatic would be transported to their respective places of work. It may be noted that there shall be no movement of labour outside the State/UT from where they are currently located," it said.

During the journey by bus, the authorities should also ensure that safe social distancing norms are followed and the buses used for transport are sanitised as per the guidelines of the Health authorities. The local authorities shall also provide for food and water, etc. for the duration of their journey.

On April 15, the MHA had issued revised guidelines for opening up several economic sectors but with "limited exemptions" to provide a leg up specially to the rural economy. Construction, plantation, MSME, MNREGA and IT sectors among others were given exemptions but industry and experts have raised concerns about the availability of labour following the continuing lockdown.