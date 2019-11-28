SL Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrives on India visit

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (C) arrives at the Indra Gandhi International airport in New Delhi

Newly-elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa arrived here on Thursday, in his first foreign visit after taking reins of power in the island nation.

On Friday, he will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on deepen further expanding ties between the two countries.

Last week, India said it was looking forward to work closely with the new Sri Lankan government and hoped that it would be able to fulfil the aspirations of the Tamil community in that country. PTI MPB ZMN

