Slain UP gangster's wife moves SC to attend his funeral

The wife of slain gangster Sanjeev Maheshwari alias Jeeva on Thursday approached the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest in order to participate in the funeral and last rites of her husband.

Jeeva, a dreaded criminal from Muzaffarnagar, was shot dead inside the Lucknow court complex on Wednesday evening. He is considered a close aide of gangster politician Mukhtar Ansari.

Payal, who also faced a gangster chart, sought one-day protection from the top court to attend the funeral of her husband.

Her counsel mentioned the matter before a vacation bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Rajesh Bindal.

The bench put her plea for consideration on Friday.

The court also asked the petitioner's counsel to file an affidavit bringing on record the factum of the death of her husband as it can't rely upon newspaper and TV reports.

On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government, Additional Advocate General Garima Prasad said the state government would have no objection if she is permitted to attend the cremation and the last rites.

Payal had already filed a special leave petition against the Allahabad High Court's order of May 30 dismissing her plea to quash the gangster case against her.