Slammed for Jashn-e-Riwaaz, FabIndia withdraws campaign

Popular ethnic-wear clothing brand FabIndia is facing backlash after their new ad campaign showcasing designs for the ongoing festive season in India "hurt Hindu sentiments."

Termed Jashn-e-Riwaz, the campaign shows male and female models clad in bright red apparel. The tweet promoting the campaign said, "As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz, by FabIndia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture…”

The tweet was later deleted.

A section of social media users soon raised issues about terming the campaign Jashn-e-Riwaaz and accused the brand of damaging Hindu festival of Diwali. The backlash soon caught BJP leaders' attention who termed the campaign a "deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals."

BJP's Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said there should be economic costs for such "deliberate misadventures."

Deepavali is not Jash-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out. And brands like @FabindiaNews must face economic costs for such deliberate misadventures. https://t.co/uCmEBpGqsc — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) October 18, 2021

Another BJP leader Rajkumar also took to Twitter to say, "Seems like Fab India has done this deliberately to hurt Hindu Sentiment." The Uttrakhand MLA also sought a boycott of the brand.

In response, FabIndia said the brand stood for "celebration of India with its myriad traditions in all hues."

"In fact ‘Fabindia – Celebrate India’ is our tagline and also a wordmark. Our current capsule of products under the name Jashn-e-Riwaaz is a celebration of Indian traditions. The phrase means that, literally. The capsule is not our Diwali Collection of products. Our Diwali collection is called “Jhilmil si Diwali” is yet to be launched. Please do keep a look out. It is going to be beautiful,” a company statement said, according to The Indian Express.

The FabIndia controversy is in line with the trend of brands facing backlash when they attempt to address religion and religious festivals in their ad campaigns. Earlier in the year, Tata's jewellery brand Tanishq faced similar boycott calls when their commercial promoted interfaith marriages. A section of the social media saw it as an endorsement of 'Love Jihad'

