Sleeper coaches to continue, AC travel will be more affordable: Railways

Dismissing speculation on railways doing away with sleeper coaches, Railway Board chairman V K Yadav on Thursday said that the main aim of the railways is to make travel in AC coaches more affordable.

"We will continue with sleeper class coaches. There's absolutely no ambiguity related to it," he told media here.

"Since the railway is increasing the speed of trains passengers travelling will face discomfort in sleeper coaches. So, we have decided to make a new AC-3 tier coach and we will introduce it next year. Our aim is to make AC travel more affordable for the citizens and fare will be between that of AC-3 and sleeper class," he said

The railways is upgrading its infrastructure to run the train at speed of 160 kmph from current 110 kmph. With the railways increasing train speed, AC coaches will give more safe and comfortable to passengers, he added.

Yadav further stated that trains on the New Delhi-Mumbai and New Delhi- Kolkata routes would run at 130 kmph. Work for up-gradation of these tracks to enable trains running at 160 kmph had also started.

Earlier, there was speculation on social media that since railways were introducing completely AC trains whether it would do away with sleeper coaches.

He also said that freight revenue up to October 13 had witnessed a jump of 11 per cent compared to the same period last year with increasing automobile loading.

Protests in Punjab had led to a disruption in rail services, he added.

"We are monitoring the situation and are constantly in touch with the state government and the Home Ministry on this issue. At any power plant, the situation is not so critical. Once the situation is condusive, the railways will resume its services," he said.

To a question on when the new timetable will be implemented, he said, "it will be when regular train services will resume. It is difficult to tell a time period when it will come into effect."