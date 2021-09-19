Small cars also need adequate airbags: Gadkari

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  Sep 19 2021, 22:25 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2021, 22:25 ist
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI Photo

Small cars also need an adequate number of airbags to ensure safety and automobile makers should think over it, Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

Addressing an event, Gadkari appealed to carmakers to provide a minimum of six airbags to ensure the safety of passengers. 

Small cars mostly purchased by lower-middle-class families have two to three airbags while big cars have eight. Gadkari has been insisting that small cars also have safety features similar to big cars. "For rich people, you (auto makers) offer eight airbags, and for economy model cars (used by lower middle-class people), you will offer only two-three airbags. How come?" Gadkari asked.

Automobile manufacturers have been raising concerns that high taxation and stricter safety and emission norms for vehicles have made their products expensive.

While Gadkari admitted that additional airbags will lead to an increase in the price of small cars, he also said our country's poor should also get protection in case of road accidents.

