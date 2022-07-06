Smoke detected in IndiGo's Raipur-Indore flight after landing on July 5

In another instance of flight malfunction, smoke was detected in the cabin of IndiGo's Airbus aircraft flying from Raipur to Indore on July 5 while taxiing after landing.

In a separate incident on the same day, a "minor" electrical malfunction occurred in the engine of a Vistara flight from Bangkok after it landed at the Delhi airport.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sought reports from both airlines in regards to the incidents that took place on Tuesday.

In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said, “After landing in Delhi, while taxiing to the parking bay, our flight UK122 (BKK-DEL) had a minor electrical malfunction on 05 July, 2022. Keeping passenger safety and comfort in mind the crew elected to tow the aircraft to the bay.”

DGCA officials said, PTI reported that after vacating the runway, engine number 2 of the aircraft was shut down as pilots wanted to do single-engine taxiing using engine number 1.

However, as engine number 1 failed at the end of the taxiway, a tow truck was brought to take the aircraft to the parking bay, PTI quoted DGCA officials as saying. All passengers safely disembarked from the plane.