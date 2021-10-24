Social justice ministry suggests avoiding jail term for those consuming small amount of drugs: Report

In a recommendation to review the Narcotic Drugs and psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the Union Ministry suggested decriminalising possession of small quantities of drugs for personal consumption.

According to The Indian Express report, the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment sought a more humane approach towards people consuming small amounts of drugs, like avoiding prison terms. It also suggested amendments to the NDPS Act to send those who use drugs or are dependent on them as ‘victims’ to rehabilitation centres and not to jail.

The government has set 100 grams as the limit for a small quantity of cannabis, and 2 grams for cocaine.

Currently, drug consumption or possession in India is a criminal offence under NDPS Act. However, Section 27 of the Act makes no distinctions between addicts, first-time users and recreational users.

“This is one of the provisions for which the ministry has proposed the prison term and Rs 20,000 fine be replaced with compulsory treatment in government-run rehabilitation and counselling centres for at least 30 days,” the Indian Express report stated.

Section 27 of the NDPS Act is used for several high-profile cases like the ongoing case of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in an alleged drugs bust.

