NIA conducts raids over extremist social media posts

Social media posts advocating ISIS ideology: NIA conducts searches in Tamil Nadu

An FIR was lodged by the Tamil Nadu Police in Madurai and the case was later taken over by the NIA

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Jul 25 2021, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 18:40 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

The NIA has conducted searches at six locations in four districts of Tamil Nadu in a case related to Facebook posts by an extremist advocating the ideology of the Islamic State terror group and fundamentalist organisation Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, an official said on Sunday.

The searches were carried out in Thanjavur, Madurai, Theni and Tirunelveli districts at the residences of arrested accused Abdullah and his associates, the official of the NIA said.

In April, a complaint was received at Theppakulam police station that Abdullah had posted incendiary messages on Facebook, instigating people on religious grounds to wage war against India and establish Khilafat, thus threatening the unity, security and sovereignty of India, the official said.

The extremist advocated the ideology of the ISIS terror group and Hizb-Ut-Tahrir, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

An FIR was lodged by the Tamil Nadu Police in Madurai and the case was later taken over by the NIA.

During searches, 22 digital devices, including mobile phones, hard disks, memory cards, pen drives, laptops and many booklets containing incriminating materials have been recovered, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

NIA
Tamil Nadu
ISIS
social media posts

Related videos

What's Brewing

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Iran's Olympic champion shooter is a nurse, too

Iran's Olympic champion shooter is a nurse, too

Naomi Osaka wins in debut at Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka wins in debut at Tokyo Olympics

World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

World no. 1 Ash Barty out in first round at Tokyo 2020

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

Going electric: Carmakers make the switch

Andy Murray to skip singles at Games due to injury

Andy Murray to skip singles at Games due to injury

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

Sixth Saudi site makes UNESCO heritage list

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

DH Toon | Muddled politics of Punjab ahead of polls

 