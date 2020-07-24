Engineer hacks firm's database to get back job, held

Software engineer hacks into database of firm to get back job, held

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 24 2020, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 21:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A software engineer was arrested for allegedly hacking into the database of his former company and deleting selective information in order to get back his job which he lost during the lockdown, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the CEO of the private company, police launched a probe into the matter and tracked the IP address, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said.

They arrested Vikesh Sharma, a resident of Old Maujpur, on Thursday.

Sharma, who a M.Sc (IT) degree, told police that he used to work as a senior software engineer in the company and was fired during the lockdown due to disagreement over salary.

To cause financial trouble to the company, he deleted data of many patients so that the organisation would be forced to hire him back to rectify the issue, the DCP said.

The accused said he deleted 18,000 data entries of patients, billing information of around three lakh patients and made around 22,000 false entries, Arya said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

hacking
Delhi
Arrest

What's Brewing

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

Why some mosquitoes prefer humans

First photos of multiple planets around a star unveiled

First photos of multiple planets around a star unveiled

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

At this US museum, social distancing devices vibrate

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

DNA study traces violent history of American slavery

 