Solar scam accused Saritha Nair gets 6 years RI in cheating case

Saritha S Nair, a key accused in the infamous solar power scam in Kerala, was sentenced to six year rigorous imprisonment by a local court in Kozhikode in Kerala on Tuesday.

Saritha is the second accused in the case. Sentence of the prime accused and her accomplice Biju Radhakrishnan was not pronounced as he could not turn up due to Covid-19 related quarantine.

The cheating case involving Saritha and Biju came to light several years ago and she had later made sexual allegations against many in the then government, including then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, leading to a major political row in Kerala. Saritha was involved in many cases pertaining to the solar scam and she was on bail.

She has now been convicted in the case pertaining to cheating a Kozhikode-based industrialist of Rs 42 lakh in 2012 by promising investment in solar power project. She failed to appear before the court for hearing despite several notices and hence, was arrested last week.

Saritha was also allegedly involved in a recent job scam by collecting huge amount of money from job seekers offering jobs in government institutions.