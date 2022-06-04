Soldier killed in blast in J&K's Shopian

An Army official said that based on specific intelligence, a cordon and search operation was launched in the general area Patitohalan in Shopian on Thursday

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 04 2022, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2022, 00:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A soldier was killed in a blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, the Army said on Friday.

An Army official said that based on specific intelligence, a cordon and search operation was launched in the general area Patitohalan in Shopian on Thursday.

"During the move to the target area, an explosion took place in a civil hired vehicle, being used for the operation, resulting in injuries to three soldiers. The injured personnels were immediately shifted and given first aid at District Hospital, Shopian and thereafter evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar. Naik Praveen who was grievously injured was further transferred to Command Hospital, Udhampur where he succumbed to his injuries.

"Keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian Armed Forces, Naik Praveen made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. The fallen soldier belongs to Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and six-year-old son. The nation will remain indebted to his valour and bravery," he said.

The army said the mortal remains of the soldier were taken to his native village after wreath laying ceremony at Udhampur on Friday.

