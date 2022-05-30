Soldiers' accident in Ladakh: Naib Subedar Gurudayal Sahu cremated in native Madhya Pradesh village

The mortal remains of Naib Subedar Gurudayal Sahu, who was killed along with six other soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh, were cremated with military honours at his native place in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district.

A large number of people gathered at the funeral in Bisnoor village on Sunday evening and bid a tearful adieu to Sahu (38), while chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jai Jawan and Vande Matram. The soldier is survived by his wife and a 10-year-old daughter, family sources said.

Sahu's younger brother lit the funeral pyre after the customary Guard of Honour was given by an Army contingent, an official said on Monday. After the accident last Friday, Sahu's mortal remains were first brought to the Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and then taken in an ambulance from there to Multai town. The body was then kept in a decorated Army truck and taken to Bisnoor. People from villages along the way paid floral trobutes to the soldier.

Last Friday, seven soldiers, including Sahu, were killed and 19 others injured in Ladakh's Turtuk sector when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the Shyok river, Army officials had said. A total of 26 soldiers were on their way from a transit camp in Partapur to a forward location in sub-sector Hanif when the accident had taken place