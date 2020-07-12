Soldiers celebrate birthday with snow cake

Soldiers celebrate birthday with snow cake; watch heartwarming video here

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 12 2020, 22:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 22:17 ist
Photo: Twitter

In a 14-second clip, Indian soldiers an be seen cutting a birthday cake made of snow.

A video of fierce Indian soldiers celebrating the birthday of one of their comrades, while braving harsh living conditions and unforgiving weather, has won hearts on Twitter.

The video, posted by cricketer Virendra Sehwag on Twitter has been seen almost 90,000 times.

“A soldier celebrating his birthday. Forget cheese cake, the beauty of a Snow cake, which only a soldier knows. No word are enough to describe their sacrifices and resilience,” wrote the right-handed batsman on Twitter.

Hundreds of people offered their love and respect for the personnel who are currently living in an area that is infamous for its weather conditions.

Social media
Indian Army

