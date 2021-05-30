Soli Sorabjee was a champion of constitutional rights: CJI Ramana

Sorabjee was a champion of constitutional rights: CJI

The CJI was speaking on memorial service organised by Sorabjee's family

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2021, 21:03 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 21:03 ist
Soli Sorabjee. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Sunday described jurist Soli Sorabjee as a champion of constitutional rights whose untimely death due to Covid was a complete shock.

In his tribute to Sorabjee who passed away on April 30 at the age of 91, the CJI said, he was a man with an unflinching faith in the Constitutional ideals, particularly those relating to the freedom of speech and human rights.

"His spirit and confidence in the constitutional ethos of this country, and his never-ending quest for justice should be our guide. A true tribute to Soli would be to continue to uphold the Constitutional values- the fundamental rights and freedom that are essential for human existence in a civilized society. People like Soli continue to live in our memories," he said.

The CJI was speaking on memorial service organised by Sorabjee's family on Sunday.

Recalling his association with Soli in early years of his career as a lawyer, the CJI said, "I had the opportunity to personally witness Soli’s brilliance. In 1988, I met Soli to brief him on a matter relating to the then Chief Minister of my State. Even before I started briefing him, I realised that he had already read the entire file and had the details of the case at his fingertips, which reflected his dedication to the brief."

"The briefing lasted just 5 minutes, in which Soli asked me only two questions. To my surprise, at the hearing, those were the very same questions posed by the bench to Soli. I thought I had seen a prophet in action. I must admit that he was one of those who inspired me to continue in the profession," he added.

Justice Ramana said Sorabjee was a defender of civil liberties during the tough Emergency era. He played a crucial role in some of the most iconic cases which have defined the legal landscape of this great nation. Justices U U Lalit and D Y Chandrachud and several eminent lawyers including Harish Salve, Gopal Subramanium, Arvind Data and Sorabjee's daughter Zia Mody also shared their thoughts on the occasion.

Soli Sorabjee
N V Ramana
Judiciary

