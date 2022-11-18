Foreign companies keen to bring hyperloop tech to India

Some foreign companies keen to bring hyperloop tech to India, talks at early stage: Niti member

Hyperloop is a high-speed train, running in vacuum in a tube

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 18 2022, 18:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2022, 18:45 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Some foreign companies have shown interest to bring hyperloop technology for ultra-high-speed travel to India, but discussions are at a very early stage, Niti Aayog Member VK Saraswat said on Friday.

Saraswat, who is heading a committee to explore the technological and commercial viability of the Virgin hyperloop technology, said the committee has prepared a preliminary report.

Read | Is the Hyperloop doomed?

"We have also interacted with some of the companies which are foreign companies, which are already developing this (hyperloop) technology.

"They have shown some interest in bringing this technology (to India). The discussion is in a very early stage," he told PTI.

Hyperloop is a high-speed train, running in a vacuum in a tube. The technology was proposed by inventor and businessman Elon Musk, who is behind the electric car company Tesla and the commercial space transport company SpaceX.

The Virgin Hyperloop test run was conducted on November 9, 2020, on a 500-metre track in Las Vegas in the US with a pod, as the hyperloop vehicles are called, travelling with passengers, including an Indian, inside an enclosed tube at more than 100 mph or 161 kmph.

The Virgin Hyperloop is among a handful of companies which are currently trying to build such a system for passenger travel.

Maharashtra has deemed the hyperloop a public infrastructure exercise and approved the Virgin Hyperloop-DP World Consortium as the original project proponent for the Mumbai-Pune hyperloop project.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hyperloop
India
India News

What's Brewing

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

10 years of POCSO: 3 acquittals for each conviction

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

How many galaxies are there in the universe?

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

Kajol had 'big' crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

BJP uses robot for door-to-door campaign in Gujarat

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

2022 FIFA World Cup: Which major players are missing?

 