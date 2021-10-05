'Some of 68 people recommended by SC collegium set to be appointed as HC judges soon'

Some of the 68 people recommended by the Supreme Court collegium are set to be appointed as judges of various high courts in the next few days, sources aware of the procedure for appointment to the higher judiciary said on Monday.

Some of the files on recommendations are in the "advanced" stage of the process, the sources said.

The appointments will not happen in one go and will take place in batches, the sources indicated.

There was no clarity yet on the number of names being cleared by the government for appointments in the first batch.

Between August 8 and September 1 this year, the apex court collegium had processed over 100 names recommended by various high courts and had finally sent 68 names to the government for appointment as judges to 12 high courts.

Out of the 68 names, two from Karnataka and one from Jammu and Kashmir have been sent for a third time, while 10 others have been recommended for a second time. The rest are fresh recommendations.

The combined sanctioned strength of judges in the 25 high courts of the country is 1,098. As on September 1, there were 465 vacancies, according to data placed in the public domain by the Law Ministry.

