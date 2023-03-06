Some women's panel chiefs just doing 'political work', says NCW chairperson

National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday claimed the heads of some of the state-level women's commissions were only doing "political work" to further their careers instead of the responsibility they are entrusted with.

She also advised women to be economically independent and empowered, which was more important than marriage. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of 'Women in Leadership Conclave' organised by Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII) at its campus in Gandhinagar's Bhat village, she said, "Some heads (of state women commissions) are good.

They are active. Some are doing only political work. They are just there to enhance their own careers." Speaking on the performance of Gujarat State Commission for Women, she said, "Till it had a chairperson, it was doing good. But, for the last few months, there is no chairperson and no members." Leelaben Ankoliya had resigned from the post of chairperson of Gujarat State Commission for Women in January last year. Sharma also said the NCW was preparing a policy framework to rehabilitate women facing domestic violence and currently living in shelter homes.

The aim was to ensure women go out and start living positive lives on their own rather than continuing to stay in shelter homes, she said. Earlier, speaking at the conclave, Sharma said women must dream big and learn to take risks to achieve success in their professional lives. While the family of a man will help him start a business etc, they will question a woman if she expresses the same desire. "Family members will ask the girl what if your husband refuses to repay the loan after your marriage and what if he doesn't agree. Don't marry that person who won't agree with you (on these issues).

Marriage is not important," Sharma said. "You need to be economically independent, that is important. I stress on this. Every girl should be economically empowered," she asserted. The NCW has signed an MoU with EDII to conduct programmes to empower women through entrepreneurship and other aspects, she added.