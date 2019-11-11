Son of Jharkhand retired IAS officer found dead

Son of retired Jharkhand IAS officer was found dead with his body hanging to the ceiling at his flat in Domlur on Sunday night.

The 27-year-old deceased has been identified as Rohith Singh son of Narendra Singh who is a retired IAS officer in Jharkhand and also worked as chief minister's advisor.

Indiranagar police said that the body was found after two days and it was in a semi-decompose state as it is been two days since the death. Rohith was a bachelor and staying in Sai Krishna apartment in Domlur for a couple of years and working as Deputy Manager in Kotech Mahendra Bank.

Inspector further added that Rohith did not receive any phone calls from family members from the past two days and they informed his friends in the city go to his flat and check. They went to the flat on Sunday and found a bad smell emitting from his flat and broke open the doors and found his body in a decomposed state. It was further alleged he was under depression from the past couple of days



Indiranagar police have registered a case under unnatural death and did not found any death note at the spot but sent his mobile for FSL for investigation and probing the case.