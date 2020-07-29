Son slits mother's throat and shoots a video: Report

A 24-year-old man who allegedly killed his mother on Sunday by slitting her throat was arrested on Tuesday in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The body of the woman was found in a nearby jungle on Sunday morning, the police said, adding that she was killed using a sharp-edged weapon.

The police were informed about the incident by the woman’s husband, Kripashankar Pandey (46), who later raised suspicion that his younger son, Dhirendra Pandey, might be involved. He said that his son had threatened to kill Savitri a number of times.

On Tuesday, the police detained the son from his home and interrogated him. Dhirendra confessed to have committed the crime and stated that he had recorded it on his phone, the police said.

“The video was later retrieved from his mobile phone. In the video, Dhirendra was seen slitting the throat of her mother with a sharp-edged weapon and the mother is seen writhing in pain and helplessly pleading before her son to let her go. When the crime was committed, there was no one else in the house except the accused and his mother,” the district’s superintendent of police, Rakesh Singh told the publication.

Upon further enquiry, it was revealed that Savitri lost her elder son last year. Shattered by her son’s death, she became mentally unstable and cried often.

“Savitri’s younger son, Dhirendra, who is jobless, started hating her mother as he thought his mother loved her elder son far more than she loved him. Dhirendra used to fight with his wife, mother and father too on trivial issues,” Singh said.

Police registered a first information report (FIR) at Jawa police station under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sent him to jail after producing him before a local court on Tuesday.