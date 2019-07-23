Son touches elephants: IPS officer lands in trouble

An IPS officer in Kerala landed in trouble for taking his child near elephants and even allowing him to touch them, allegedly flouting norms.

Heritage Animal Task Force, an NGO working for the welfare of animals wrote a complaint to Kerala Governor, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, forest department and Kerala State Police Chief against Thrissur city police commissioner Yathish Chandra G H.

The incident took place during the annual 'Anayoottu' (elephant feeding) ceremony at Vadakkunathan temple in Thrissur, which is known for the Thrissur Pooram festival. As many as 48 elephants were paraded at the temple premises and fed on Sunday. During the occasion, Yathish was seen carrying his son on his shoulder and taking him near the elephants so that his son could touch the elephants.

According to the Heritage Animal Task Force, which is led by a know elephants rights' activist V K Venkitachalam, the law specifically states that public should keep a distance of 3 meters from elephants at festival places. The law also states that only mahouts could touch elephants.

The IPS officer was not available for his comments on the matter.