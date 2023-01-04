Sonia admitted to hospital for respiratory infection

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for viral respiratory infection

Her daughter Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied her to the hospital

DHNS
DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2023, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 18:54 ist
Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was on Wednesday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here after contracting viral respiratory infection.

Her daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied the 76-year-old former Congress president to the hospital. Sonia has been suffering from a respiratory infection.

Leaders said she has been unwell since Tuesday prompting her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka to return to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

When the yatra resumed on Wednesday morning, Priyanka did not join Rahul. 

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital’s chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop, Sonia has been admitted in the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr Arup Basu and his team. 

She has been “admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection”.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sonia Gandhi
India News
Congress
Delhi

What's Brewing

Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers

Rahul's tee becomes popular among Amethi's Cong workers

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

 