Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital for viral respiratory infection

UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was on Wednesday admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here after contracting viral respiratory infection.

Her daughter and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accompanied the 76-year-old former Congress president to the hospital. Sonia has been suffering from a respiratory infection.

Leaders said she has been unwell since Tuesday prompting her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka to return to Delhi after walking seven kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday evening.

When the yatra resumed on Wednesday morning, Priyanka did not join Rahul.

According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital’s chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop, Sonia has been admitted in the Department of Chest Medicine under the care of Dr Arup Basu and his team.

She has been “admitted for observation and treatment of a viral respiratory infection”.