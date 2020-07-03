Sonia Gandhi asks PM to ensure OBC quotas in state medical colleges

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure reservation for students from other backward classes (OBC) in state medical and dental colleges under the all India quota of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

“In the interest of equity and social justice, I strongly urge the Union Government to extend reservation for OBC candidates in All India Quota of medical and dental seats, even in the State/UT Medical education institutions,” Gandhi said in a letter to the Prime Minister.

She said OBC students have lost 11,000 seats since 2017 due to the denial of reservation.

“I would like to bring to your attention, denial of reservation for OBC candidates under All-India Quota being filled through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), in State/UT Medical education institutions,” the Congress President said.

Gandhi’s letter to the Prime Minister came after the Centre told the Madras High Court last month that it was unlikely to admit OBC students under the all India quota medical seats in all government institutions unless the Supreme Court settled the issue comprehensively.

“Under the All India Quota, 15 per cent, 7.5 per cent and 10 per cent seats are reserved for SC, ST and Economically Weaker Section candidates respectively, in both Central and State/UT Medical education institutions. However, reservation for OBC candidates under All India Quota is restricted to Central Institutions,” she added.

Gandhi said the denial of reservation to OBC students in state medical institutions is a barrier to access of medical education for deserving candidates.

The Congress President noted that the 93rd Constitutional Amendment envisaged special provisions for the advancement of any socially and educationally backward classes of citizens or for the Scheduled Castes or the Scheduled Tribes in admission to educational institutions, including private educational institutions, whether aided or unaided by the State, other than the minority educational institutions.