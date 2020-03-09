Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of former law minister Hansraj Bhardwaj

Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Hansraj Bhardwaj

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of former Law Minister and Governor Hansraj Bhardwaj.

The 83-year-old Bhardwaj died at a local hospital on Sunday evening after suffering cardiac arrest. He was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday for treatment of kidney ailments. 

Remembering Bhardwaj's long years of service as a parliamentarian and law minister, Gandhi extended her heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

May his soul rest in peace, she said in a statement.

