Sonia Gandhi greets people on Ganesh Chaturthi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, saying it is a festival that symbolises the cultural unity of the country and brings people together.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Vinayaka Chaturthi, is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ganesh.

"I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all fellow Indians on the auspicious occasion of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival, which symbolises the cultural unity of the country and brings people together in an atmosphere of happiness," Sonia Gandhi said in her message to the people.

This festival gives a message of peace, harmony and brotherhood to all the communities, she said.

"Lord Ganesha is a harbinger of happiness and dispeller of distress. May Lord Ganesha remove all the obstacles and sufferings and usher in wisdom, prosperity and good fortune for all the countrymen," the Congress president said.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also wished people on Ganesh Chaturthi.