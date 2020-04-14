Sonia Gandhi lauds frontline workers in coronavirus war; urges people to follow lockdown norms

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday lauded the efforts of the frontline workers in the war against COVID-19 and urged people to support them by following the lockdown guidelines and social distancing norms.

“Policemen and jawans are on duty to ensure a successful lockdown. Sanitation workers - despite lack of resources - are helping in containing the spread of the coronavirus. Government officials too are working hard to ensure essential services are provided. But if we don't support them, they won't be able to do their jobs,” Gandhi said in the message released hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation.

“Reports have been coming of harassment of doctors. This is wrong, it is against our culture. We have to support them in this fight,” she said.

“What can be more patriotic than all of us fighting the pandemic together. Our coronavirus warriors are fighting this war despite lack of basic safety gear. Doctors, health workers and volunteers are treating patients despite lack of protection kits," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also appreciated the individual efforts of citizens who have been fighting this war by distributing sanitisers, ration, etc.

“All of you deserve to be praised. All Congress workers are with you in this fight, whether we are in opposition or ruling a state,” she said in a video message.