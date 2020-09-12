Sonia Gandhi leaves for medical check up abroad with Rahul

Sonia leaves for medical check up abroad with Rahul

  Sep 12 2020
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi with son Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

A day after the AICC reshuffle, Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Saturday left for her annual medical check-up abroad along with her son Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi, 73, is likely to miss out on the entire monsoon session of Parliament that begins on Monday. 

Rahul is expected to return after five days to attend Parliament, while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be by her mother's side.

The Congress President is expected to be away for two weeks.

On Friday, Gandhi had re-constitute the Congress Working Committee (CWC) and set up a six-member panel to assist her in the day-to-day functioning of the party. Senior leaders A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Mukul Wasnik, Ambika Soni, K C Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala are members of the committee.

In 2011, Gandhi had undergone surgery for an undisclosed illness at New York's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre. She has been going abroad at regular intervals for a medical check-up since then.

