Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee to attend DMK office inauguration in Delhi

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee are likely to share the stage at the inauguration of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) national office in New Delhi on April 2.

The event is also likely to be a congregation of opposition parties though the DMK has extended invitation for the ceremony to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin will preside at the gala event to throw open a grand office for the party on the Deendayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital. The new building will serve as DMK’s national office as the party sets out on a journey to take its social justice agenda by launching an All India Social Justice Forum chaired by Stalin.

Though the then Union Urban Development Ministry allotted land to the DMK in 2013, the DMK decided to have its national office known as ‘Anna-Kalaignar Arivalayam’ only a few years ago and began work on it.

While there is no word on whether BJP leaders will participate in the event, Stalin said in a statement on Wednesday before proceeding to Delhi on a four-day visit that Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee will attend the inauguration on Saturday evening.

This is the second event that the DMK is organising in as many months with participation from national leaders – in February, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched the autobiography of Stalin in Chennai in which Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav also participated.

The DMK office inauguration comes close on the heels of Banerjee extending an olive branch to her parent party, Congress, for a tie-up in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This will also be the first time that leaders of opposition parties will converge in one place after the five-state assembly elections.

Stalin, according to DMK sources, will also utilise his New Delhi visit to meet leaders of Congress, the Left, and other parties in the Opposition bloc as part of its efforts to build a “credible alternative” to the BJP. Stalin has also mooted a meeting of chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states to discuss “constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse” of power by Governors.